Polling in Hassan on Friday; district administration completes preparations

April 25, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The poll staff left for their respective booths from the mustering centre in Hassan on Thursday. Hassan district administration had hired buses to carry the staff.

The poll staff left for their respective booths from the mustering centre in Hassan on Thursday. Hassan district administration had hired buses to carry the staff. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The polling for Hassan Lok Sabha seat will be held on Friday. The district administration has completed the preparations for the smooth conduct of polling on the day.

The election staff reached the polling booths with the electronic voting machines and other materials by Thursday evening. The district administration has set up 2,221 polling booths in eight assembly constituencies.

The administration had hired 136 KSRTC buses to carry poll staff to the respective taluk centres. Besides that, 278 buses have been hired to take the staff to the respective booths as per the route map. Other vehicles hired include 104 four-wheelers, 91 maxicabs and minibuses. The EVMs will be kept at the Government Engineering College in Hassan after the polling.

As many as 17,36,6108 voters are enrolled in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Of them, 8,63,727 are men, 8,72,840 are female, and others are 41. Among them, 33,051 are exercising their right to vote for the first time. Of the eight assembly constituencies, Hassan has the highest number of voters – 2,36,895.

Including Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S), contesting with the support of alliance partner the BJP, and Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress, 15 people are in the fray. The candidates and their supporters were engaged in last-minute efforts to woo voters on Thursday.

