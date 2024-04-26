Polling in Hassan LS consitiuency goes smoothly

April 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency spread over Hassan and parts of Chikkamagaluru district, witnessed peaceful polling on Friday. Despite the hot summer, people stood in long queues in front of booths to exercise their right to vote.

Many people carrying voters’ identity cards reached the booths by 7 a.m. as the polling began on the day. Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C. was first among those who cast their votes early in the day. The officer stood in the queue in front of a booth at a polling booth on B.M. Road in Hassan.

JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna exercised his right to vote at Paduvalahippe village in Holenarasipur, while Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel voted in Holenarasipur town. Mr. Prajwal Revanna visited temples before casting his vote on the day. Similarly, his grandfather, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and his wife, Chennamma Deve Gowda, visited Kodandarama Temple next to the polling booth at Paduvalahippe, before exercising their right to vote. Mr. Deve Gowda, spoke to the media to express his opposition to the Congress party’s assurances to voters soon after casting his vote.

The Election Commission had made arrangements for senior citizens, physically challenged to reach the booth with the help of wheelchairs to cast their votes. Many were seen making use of the facilities available.

There were incidents of heated arguments in a few booths in Holenarasipur constituency. The political agents of Congress and the JD(S) argued over a person casting a vote on behalf of another. The poll staff intervened to resolve the issue. The Congress party agent said that he would complain to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission had made arrangements for webcasting of all booths in Holenarasipur assembly constituency, besides other sensitive booths in the constituency. The police and paramilitary forces were deployed at booths to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Many voters, interacting with the media, after casting their votes, said that they made their choice considering the interests of the nation. “I did choose my representative considering the betterment of the nation and the improvement of basic amenities for the public,” said Krishnappa, an autorickshaw driver in Hassan. Jagannath, another voter, said he did vote keeping the party and its central leadership in mind, not the candidates in the fray.