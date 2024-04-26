GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Polling in Hassan LS consitiuency goes smoothly

April 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma Deve Gowda offered prayers at Kodandarama Temple before casting their votes at Paduvalahippe village in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma Deve Gowda offered prayers at Kodandarama Temple before casting their votes at Paduvalahippe village in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, parents of Congress candidate Prajwal Revanna, gave a pose for cameras after casting their votes at Paduvalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, parents of Congress candidate Prajwal Revanna, gave a pose for cameras after casting their votes at Paduvalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency spread over Hassan and parts of Chikkamagaluru district, witnessed peaceful polling on Friday. Despite the hot summer, people stood in long queues in front of booths to exercise their right to vote.

Many people carrying voters’ identity cards reached the booths by 7 a.m. as the polling began on the day. Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C. was first among those who cast their votes early in the day. The officer stood in the queue in front of a booth at a polling booth on B.M. Road in Hassan.

JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna exercised his right to vote at Paduvalahippe village in Holenarasipur, while Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel voted in Holenarasipur town. Mr. Prajwal Revanna visited temples before casting his vote on the day. Similarly, his grandfather, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and his wife, Chennamma Deve Gowda, visited Kodandarama Temple next to the polling booth at Paduvalahippe, before exercising their right to vote. Mr. Deve Gowda, spoke to the media to express his opposition to the Congress party’s assurances to voters soon after casting his vote.

The Election Commission had made arrangements for senior citizens, physically challenged to reach the booth with the help of wheelchairs to cast their votes. Many were seen making use of the facilities available.

There were incidents of heated arguments in a few booths in Holenarasipur constituency. The political agents of Congress and the JD(S) argued over a person casting a vote on behalf of another. The poll staff intervened to resolve the issue. The Congress party agent said that he would complain to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission had made arrangements for webcasting of all booths in Holenarasipur assembly constituency, besides other sensitive booths in the constituency. The police and paramilitary forces were deployed at booths to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Many voters, interacting with the media, after casting their votes, said that they made their choice considering the interests of the nation. “I did choose my representative considering the betterment of the nation and the improvement of basic amenities for the public,” said Krishnappa, an autorickshaw driver in Hassan. Jagannath, another voter, said he did vote keeping the party and its central leadership in mind, not the candidates in the fray.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.