Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Polling in Chikkamagaluru

April 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The voters of Chikkamagaluru district participated in polling enthusiastically on Friday. They stood in long queues to exercise their rights and argued with the officers when the process was delayed due to technical glitches in electronic voting machines. Interestingly, two girls did not miss voting even on the day of their wedding.

Of the five assembly constituencies in Chikkamagaluru, four – Mudigere, Sringeri, Tarikere and Chikkamagaluru – are part of Udupi – Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. The polling in the district was smooth. Many people reached the polling booths early in the day. There were a good number of voters in the queue at G. Hosahalli in Mudigere taluk.

The poll staff had a tough time handling the situation when electronic voting machines developed technical problems. The polling was delayed for a few minutes at Arenur near Aldur, leaving the voters agitated. Senior officers rushed to the spot and brought in engineers to resolve the issue. Similar was the situation at Menasur in N.R. Pura taluk.

Two girls, whose wedding was scheduled for the day, made a point to vote before reaching the marriage halls. Sowmya of Kundur in Mudigere taluk and Spandana of Kutagodu in Sringeri taluk did not miss voting on their wedding day. The poll officials and public appreciated their gesture.

