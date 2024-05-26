Polling concludes smoothly in Delhi; AAP says L-G tried to ‘delay’ voting; Saxena denies charge

Polling in the Capital went smoothly on Saturday, barring a few instances in which residents complained about their names being deleted from the electoral rolls, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of a bid to “slow down voting”.

While Mr. Saxena junked the charge, the BJP flayed AAP, asking the Delhi’s ruling party to refrain from dragging constitutional posts into controversies.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi had levelled a similar allegation against the L-G a day earlier as well.

Attacking Mr. Saxena on Saturday, she said the L-G had “instructed the Delhi police to slow down voting” in areas considered strongholds of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “If this happens, then it will be a violation of the idea of a free and fair election. So, we hope that the Election Commission will take cognisance of this,” she said.

INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi in alliance as part of a 4-3 seat-sharing agreement.

Responding to the Minister’s accusations, Mr. Saxena, in a post on X, said, “I have taken a stern view of this unwarranted and false statement.”

Meanwhile, many voters said their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls without any notification or explanation. Around 1.52 crore people were eligible to vote for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats.

A resident in New Delhi constituency claimed that 200 names were found deleted from the voters’ list in their area.

Saira Aslam, 35, said, “I had shifted out of the area, which might explain why my name was removed from the list, but there was no prior intimation. We are the world’s largest democracy, and yet some of us are not being able to exercise our franchise.”

Voters beat the heat

Meanwhile, the election officials welcomed voters with fruits and oral rehydration solution (ORS) at polling booths as hot weather conditions prevailed throughout the day.

The maximum temperature settled at 43.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal for the season. In Najafgarh and Narela, the mercury touched 46.8 and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

A 70-year-old woman fainted at a polling booth in West Delhi constituency after casting her vote. She was assisted by the volunteers and taken to the hospital. Coconut water packs and sugarcane juice were distributed at polling booths.

The polling body had also set up selfie points where people were seen taking photographs with their near and dear ones after casting their ballot.

Several residents said that they voted on the issues of unemployment, inflation, and national security while also keeping in mind routine problems such as traffic congestion, poorly maintained roads, and lack of civic amenities.

Khushi Sharma, 24, who works as a receptionist at a clinic, said she voted for a party that prioritises jobs and education.

Sarika Taneja, 45, said she had exercised her franchise keeping local issues such as sanitation and the condition of roads in her constituency in mind.

“These issues restrict women’s mobility,” said Ms. Taneja.