GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Polling begins peacefully in Vizag North constituency

Though the polling was delayed at some booths by about 30 minutes, the voters waited patiently for the process to begin

Published - May 13, 2024 08:45 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Voters turned up in large numbers at various polling stations in Visakhapatnam North constituency, much before the scheduled time for commencement of voting at 7 a.m. on May 13. Senior citizens, women and even youngsters turned up by around 6:30 a.m. at the booths.

The polling officials conducted mock polling and at some booths as the voters had already turned up in large numbers and awaited their turn to vote. Though the polling was delayed at some booths by about 30 minutes, the voters waited patiently for the process to begin.

A 75-year-old man, who seemed to have trouble walking, came holding his son’s hand and cast his vote. Anusha, a young voter, presently living in Hyderabad, came all the way to cast her vote. She was in the queue along with her mother by 6:45 a.m. At one of the polling stations, an elderly man was seen arguing with the staff demanding that the polling agents, who were made to sit just outside booth, be allowed inside.

They were made to sit outside, near the window, as there was not much space inside. The officials allowed them inside and asked them to adjust to the available space. The polling started peacefully.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.