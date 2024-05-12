Polling arrangements in place for high-profile Khammam Lok Sabha seat

Telangana’s Khammam Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, the high-profile constituency bordering Andhra Pradesh, is all set to go to polls on May 13 as around 16,31,039 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 35 candidates in the fray.

Khammam emerged as one of the keenly watched constituencies in Telangana as the CPI and the CPI (M)-backed Congress party candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, the BJP’s Tandra Vinod Rao and the BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, who is the incumbent MP, are locked in a close contest.

Five of the total seven Assembly segments in the constituency are in Khammam district and the remaining two in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

A total of 1,896 polling stations have been set up across the constituency for Monday’s general election. Of these, 230 polling stations have been identified as ‘critical’.

Khammam District Collector and the Returning Officer V P Gautham along with Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Sunday visited the EVM distribution centres at Sri Chaitanya engineering college at Ponnekal in Khammam rural mandal to monitor arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections scheduled on Monday.

