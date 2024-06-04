Poll proves IUML is intact in Panakkad Thangal’s hands, says Kunhalikutty

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Tuesday said that the victory of its candidates with record margins in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies proved that the party would be invincible and intact under the leadership of Panakkad Syed Shihab family.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, addressing the media soon after the election results at Panakkad on Tuesday, said that nothing could undermine the leadership of Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal. “The Muslim League is intact in Thangal’s hands,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that even if the INDIA bloc, of which the IUML is a constituent, did not come to power at the Centre, it gained the strength to protect democracy. “We have a strong number, good enough to protect the democracy,” he said.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that the results disproved the exit polls and destroyed many notions across the country. “The people of this country have asserted that they will not allow the secular, democratic and constitutional values to be destroyed,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the results in Kerala showed that only the United Democratic Front (UDF) could salvage the State. “We are proud of the results in Kannur, Kasaragod, Vadakara, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode and other constituencies. It is a victory of secularism and religious amity,” he said.

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, who won from Malappuram with a thumping majority, said that the poll results were an indicator to the State Assembly elections coming up in 2026. “We will do our best to uphold secularism and democracy, and work for the development of our constituencies as promised,” Mr. Basheer said.

Expressing his surprise at the huge margin of his victory in Ponnani, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani said that the people of Ponnani had rejected all the petty issues raised during the elections. “This is Lok Sabha elections, and naturally national politics has to be in focus. But some people resorted to petty issues, and the voters rejected them,” he said.

Describing his victory as emotional, Dr. Samadani said that Mr. Kunhalikutty had been the sculptor of his triumph. “The margin has been amazing. We will abide by the trust the people of Ponnani have reposed on us,” he said.

