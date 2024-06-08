GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poll postmortem: How women candidates fared in Maharashtra this Lok Sabha election

While the prospects of Pankaja Munde and Navneet Rana, both from the BJP, took a hit because of the Maratha reservation agitation, the backing of their fathers, Sharad Pawar and Sushilkumar Shinde, helped Supriya Sule and Praniti Shinde

Published - June 08, 2024 02:37 am IST - Mumbai

Purnima Sah, Ateeq Shaikh
NCP-SCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule speaks to the media after winning the Lok Sabha polls, in Pune on June 06.

NCP-SCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule speaks to the media after winning the Lok Sabha polls, in Pune on June 06. | Photo Credit: ANI

Of the 109 women candidates who contested the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, only seven of them got elected to the Parliament. Maratha agitation, the export policy on onions and anti-incumbency were among the factors that hampered the prospects of many candidates.

The seven women MPs who will represent Maharashtra in the 18th Lok Sabha are Supriya Sule from Baramati (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar), Praniti Shinde from Solapur (Congress), Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central (Congress), Pratibha Dhanorkar from Chandrapur (Congress), Smita Wagh from Jalgaon (Bharatiya Janata Party), Shobha Bachhav from Dhule (Congress) and Raksha Khadse from Jalgaon (BJP).

The heavyweights who lost include Bharati Pawar (BJP) from Dindori, the BJP’s Pankaja Munde, daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, from Beed, Navneet Rana (BJP) from Amravati and Sunetra Pawar (NCP) from Baramati.

The prospects of Ms. Munde and Ms. Rana took a hit because of the Maratha reservation agitation. Ms. Munde fell short by a narrow margin of 6,553 votes against the NCP (SP)‘s Bajrang Sonawane. After getting declared the winner, Mr. Sonawane touched pro-Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s feet and said, “Dada, you have made me an MP.”

Since 1996, Beed voters have elected BJP candidates Rajani Patil, Jaisingrao Gaikwad Patil, Gopinath Munde and Pritam Munde. However, between 2004 and 2009 the undivided NCP found support when Mr. Jaisingrao switched political sides. Once again in 2024, NCP has re-entered Beed.

Ms. Rana had won the previous Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate with the support of the Congress and the undivided NCP. She had defeated undivided Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Adsul.

In Dindori, Ms. Bharati faced challenge from within. Her own party colleague and former MP Harishchandra Chavan opposed her candidature but later relented as it would have split the BJP votes. But the relief was short-lived as accusations were made against NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal campaigning for NCP (SP) nominee Bhaskar Bhagare. Mr. Bhagare sailed through with a margin of 1.13 lakh votes.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s wife Ms. Sunetra lost a fiercely fought battle to prove which of the two Pawars are popular in Baramati. Perhaps, it was for former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s image as a mass leader and Ms. Sule’s groundwork that the voters preferred.

Likewise, Ms. Praniti had the strong backing of her father, former Chief Minister and Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Despite the octogenarian losing the previous two Lok Sabha elections to BJP candidates Sharad Bansode and Siddheshwar Maharaj, the father-daughter managed to trounce the saffron party’s Ram Satpute by a margin of 74,197 votes. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had not nominated their candidates from Solapur, despite having a voter base. This consolidation of votes helped Ms. Praniti to score her maiden Lok Sabha win.

For Ms. Dhanorkar from Chandrapur, one of the crucial factors was sympathy votes as her husband, the former MP Suresh Dhanorkar who passed away in February 2023. Her campaign was low key as against State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the poll campaign in Maharashtra. Sympathy wave combined with and the Kunbi factor worked in her favour. The Congress having a dedicated voter base, a majority of them belonging to Other Backward Classes, particularly the Kunbis, helped her defeat BJP heavyweight Mr. Mungantiwar by a handsome margin of 2.60 lakh votes.

Ms. Khadse had to overcome anti-incumbency owing to the Union government’s agrarian policies to retain the Raver seat for the third term.

Dhule has swayed between the Congress and the BJP, except from 2009 to 2024 when the BJP candidates got elected. This time around, it was a tough contest between Ms. Bachhav and the BJP’s sitting MP Subhash Bhamre. This seat has two of the Malegaon assembly segments comprising votes from the minority community. Ms. Bacchav won by a slim margin of 3,831 votes.

Ms. Gaikwad, daughter of former MP Eknath Gaikwad and a Dalit candidate, had to put up a strong fight to ensure her victory by just over 16,000 votes. Initially, Ms. Gaikwad was unhappy with the party asking her to contest from this seat instead of the constituency where her assembly segment of Dharavi falls. She was challenged by the BJP’s Ujjwal Nikam, a popular figure not only among the legal fraternity but also voters owing to being public prosecutor in multiple prominent cases including the 1993 bomb blast and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

