Poll campaign with a Tamil touch in Idukki

April 19, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - IDUKKI

In the Idukki parliamentary constituency, Tamil voters wield considerable influence, shaping the style of election campaigning in Devikulam, Udumbanchola, Peerumade, and other Tamil-majority areas within the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout these Tamil-majority regions, the air resonates with the melodies of popular Tamil film songs, amplified through loudspeakers, to captivate the Tamil community. Additionally, all campaign materials, including posters, announcements, and speeches, are exclusively presented in Tamil.

Among the echoes of campaign messages, one resounds through the plantation areas of Devikulam: ‘‘Idukki Parliament pottipodum namathu vedpalar Dean Kuriakose avarkalai pallayirakkanakkinu vakkukal vottupoda seyyumaru anpudan ketukolren’.’ (Dear voters, we urge you to elect Dean Kuriakose, who is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate contesting for the Idukki constituency with a huge mandate).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to campaign leaders, vehicles broadcasting these messages also play nostalgic tunes from old Tamil films.

M. Lakshmanan, a member of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Idukki district committee, emphasises that election paraphernalia in Tamil-majority areas predominantly use Tamil. “While most voters are proficient in both Tamil and Malayalam, using Tamil in posters and announcements resonates more effectively with voters of Tamil origin,” says Mr. Lakshmanan.

He further points out that even tribal areas, such as Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in the district, too are adopting the Tamil model of campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Krishnamurthy, campaign committee leader of Dean Kuriakose, highlights the strategic shift in campaign tactics within Tamil-majority residential areas. “Delivering announcements, displaying posters, and delivering speeches in their mother tongue foster a stronger connection with Tamil voters. Campaigning this way enhances intimacy between voters and candidate,’ he asserted.

Vimal Raj, a congress worker in Munnar, observes the rising trend of Tamil flex boards being raised in support of favoured candidates. “Many of these boards highlight the candidate’s interventions in the respective Tamil areas,” says Mr. Raj.

Campaign leaders from the UDF, LDF, and BJP acknowledge that Tamil-origin tea plantation workers constitute a significant portion of Tamil voters across the three Assembly constituencies of Idukki. Recognising the pivotal role of Tamil votes in securing victory, all candidates allocate considerable time and resources towards campaigning in Tamil-majority areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.