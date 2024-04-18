Poll body cautions Congress candidate in Nagaland against making ‘communal’ appeal

April 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Poll officials have cautioned the Congress' Nagaland Lok Sabha seat candidate S Supongmeren Jamir against appealing to "communal feelings" for securing votes following his assertion to some tribes that it would be difficult for "our people" if the BJP retained power at the Centre again.

Acting on the BJP's complaint, the State's Chief Electoral Officer issued the warning to Mr. Jamir a day before the lone Lok Sabha constituency from Nagaland goes to the poll on April 19.

The Chief Electoral Officer, the top poll official in any State, said Mr. Jamir had issued letters saying "other religious believers are being threatened and being persecuted".

"At present, the BJP government is in power and, through them, the BJP and the RSS are working together to make India one nation, one culture and one religion only ... In the forthcoming MP election, if (the BJP is) voted to power again, it will be very difficult for our people to live on," the Congress leader allegedly said and urged people of Ao tribes in Dimapur and its periphery to think "wisely and cast your precious vote prayerfully in order to have a better tomorrow".

Such a statement may be interpreted as an appeal by the candidate to vote on the ground of his religion, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Noting that there is an urgent need to maintain decorum during the remaining hours left before polling, he said, "You, Shri S Supongmeren Jamir, are strictly cautioned against appealing to communal feelings for securing votes in favour of your candidature for the 1 - Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency in the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli, his party's in-charge for Nagaland, said this caution to the Congress candidate confirms that it is the opposition party that tries to use religion but falsely attempts to blame the BJP.

"Will Rahul Gandhi censure his party's candidates for not following the lofty ideals he pretends to adhere to?," he asked.

