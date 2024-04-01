Political parties warned against employing children for poll campaigning

April 01, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of reports about children being involved in poll campaigning in rural areas, the district administration has warned the political parties against involving children in canvassing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and District Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. on Monday issued directions to all the political parties in this regard, asking them not to involve persons below the age of 18 in electioneering.

The Election Commission of India has strictly prohibited parties from involving children in election activities. The political parties should not engage children to distribute pamphlets, tying banners and sticking posters or for any other poll-related publicity stunts, she has said.

Ms. Divya Prabhu has also directed the poll officials to keep a tab on political parties. Any attempt to involve children in poll campaigning will attract legal action and also cases will be booked under the Prohibition of Child Labour Act, she has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.