Political parties warned against employing children for poll campaigning

April 01, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of reports about children being involved in poll campaigning in rural areas, the district administration has warned the political parties against involving children in canvassing.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and District Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. on Monday issued directions to all the political parties in this regard, asking them not to involve persons below the age of 18 in electioneering.

The Election Commission of India has strictly prohibited parties from involving children in election activities. The political parties should not engage children to distribute pamphlets, tying banners and sticking posters or for any other poll-related publicity stunts, she has said.

Ms. Divya Prabhu has also directed the poll officials to keep a tab on political parties. Any attempt to involve children in poll campaigning will attract legal action and also cases will be booked under the Prohibition of Child Labour Act, she has said.

