April 04, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency police observer Santosh Singh Gaur, who arrived in the district, held a meeting with District Police Chief P. Bijoy and discussed election preparedness and security arrangements.

Mr. Gaur, a senior IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, inquired about the ongoing activities and strategies in place for the smooth conduct of elections in the district.

The official contact number of Mr. Gaur is 7907630229.

