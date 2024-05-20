PM’s popularity boosts NDA’s prospects in Valmikinagar and West Champaran

Valmikinagar and West Champaran, the two north-westernmost Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, are situated on the border with Nepal and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The region is known for its verdant jungles, the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, sugarcane cropping and sugar mills, and the historic Bhitiharwa ashram where Mahatma Gandhi started the Satyagraha movement in 1917.

The battlelines here in the ongoing Lok Sabha election are drawn between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the mahagathbandhan, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity could make the contest easier for the NDA’s candidates.

In Valmikinagar

Valmikinagar, earlier known as Bagaha, became a Lok Sabha constituency after delimitation in 2008. Since 2009, the NDA’s candidates — the JD(U) thrice and the BJP once — have been winning from here, but this time, the mahagathbandhan candidate, Deepak Yadav of the RJD, is putting up a tough challenge to the JD(U)‘s Sunil Kumar.

Mr. Kumar won the bypoll for the seat in 2020, defeating the Congress’ Pravesh Mishra by a thin margin, following the death of his (Mr. Kumar’s) father, the then sitting MP, Baidyanath Mahto, who represented the seat in 2009 and 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mahto defeated the Congress’ Shashwat Kedar by over 3.5 lakh votes in Valmikinagar.

In 2014, it was the BJP’s Satish Chandra Dubey who won the election in Valmikinagar, which is the north-westernmost parliamentary seat in Bihar and shares its border with Nepal. In this election, too, Mr. Dubey wanted to contest from here as the BJP’s candidate, but under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, Valmikinagar fell to ally JD(U)‘s kitty, and the party retained its sitting MP, Mr. Kumar, as its candidate.

Mr. Yadav, the RJD’s candidate, is a local sugar mill owner who hails from Haryana. He is posing a tough challenge to Mr. Kumar as he is popular with the sizeable number of sugarcane-growing farmers of the area. Two other sugar mill owners, too, have lent their support to Mr. Yadav in the election. However, until he secured the ticket to contest the election from the RJD, Mr. Yadav was an active member of the BJP.

“Yes, I was in the BJP for a long time but when the Opposition RJD showed interest in my candidature from the seat, I took a decision to serve the people of the area, raising their voice in Parliament with the RJD ticket. I have been doing social work in the area (‘unke sukh-dukh ka saathi’ — their friend in grief and in good times) for about 17 years,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu while campaigning at the Lagunaha village late on Saturday evening.

“Is PM Narendra Modi is not an outsider in Varansasi? Is Rahul Gandhi not an outsider in Rai Bareilly?” he retorted, when asked if he was perceived as an ‘outsider’.

“There is a close contest between the two but the NDA candidate gets a definite edge because of the Prime Minister. We will be voting not for the NDA’s candidate but for Modi-ji to become PM again,” voters at Parorha village told this correspondent.

Issues that vex voters in the constituency include floods, drought, migration caused by the lack of employment, and the woes of sugarcane farming. “The RJD candidate has been maintaining his connection with local people since long,” Prameet Singh, a farmer and businessman in Rampurva village, said.

In West Champaran

In West Champaran, the BJP’s three-time sitting MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who won the seat in in 2009, 2014, and 2019, is pitted against the Congress’ Madan Mohan Tiwari. In the 2019 election, Mr. Jaiswal defeated the then Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (since renamed the Rashtriya Lok Morcha) candidate Brijesh Kumar Kushwaha by nearly three lakh votes.

Mr. Jaiswal is locked in a tough fight against mahagathbandhan candidate, the Congress’ Madan Mohan Tiwari.

“We will cross the 400-mark and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time,” Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said on Sunday at a public meeting in the Ramana ground in Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, seeking votes for Mr. Jaiswal.

When Ramji Prasad, Sunil Kumar and Ghanshayam Pandey of Gonahi village, in a conversation with this correspondent, said they would be voting for the NDA candidate to bring back Mr. Modi to power for the third time, a local school teacher, Ganesh Ram, reminded them of the “haunting unemployment” among youths of the area.

In the adjoining Kathari village, Zia-ul-Haque, 72, and Ashraf Alam, 48, rued the frequent ‘Hindu-Muslim’ references by BJP leaders and “flip-flops” by the party’s alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “We are fed-up with the Hindu-Muslim-Hindu-Muslim echo by top BJP leaders and also by the regular flip-flops of Nitish Kumar. We are not going to vote for them,” they said.

Ajay Kumar of Chanpatia block agreed with them, but predicted an outcome in favour of the ruling alliance. “NDA candidate PM Modi ke naam per ant mein jeet jayega (the NDA candidate will finally win the poll in the name of PM Modi),” he said.

The Valmikinagar and West Champaran constituencies are going to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

