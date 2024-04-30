PM to address public meeting in Telangana

April 30, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Telangana to participate in an election campaign at Zaheerabad in support of party candidate B.B. Patil and also the Medak candidate M. Raghunandan Rao at the Allahdurg mosque in IV crossroads on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too will be arriving on May 1 to campaign in support of party candidate K. Madhavi Latha and will return on May 5 to campaign for Nizamabad party candidate D. Arvind, Malakajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender and Secunderabad candidate as well as Telangana State chief G. Kishan Reddy.

An official release also stated that Union Minister L. Murugan and former Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, who is contesting from the Chennai (South) constituency in Tamil Nadu had campaigned in Hyderabad and later visited the State office.