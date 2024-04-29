PM Modi taking inspiration from Goebbels: Congress

April 29, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 29 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about the party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels ( the propaganda minister of German ruler Adolf Hitler) on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Mr. Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it."

"In his latest interview to a TV channel, which is being headlined, the outgoing PM has yet again blatantly, brazenly and shamelessly lied about the Congress's Nyay Patra. It once again proves that Mr. Modi's motto has always been 'Asatyameva Jayate.' Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks," the Congress leader alleged.

