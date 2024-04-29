ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi taking inspiration from Goebbels: Congress

April 29, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary Jairam Rames noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Mr. Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it."

PTI

Congress Party leader Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on April 29 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about the party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Reject Congress, its allies as they did not attend Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir, says Modi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels ( the propaganda minister of German ruler Adolf Hitler) on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

Also read | Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE- April 29

He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Mr. Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it."

"In his latest interview to a TV channel, which is being headlined, the outgoing PM has yet again blatantly, brazenly and shamelessly lied about the Congress's Nyay Patra. It once again proves that Mr. Modi's motto has always been 'Asatyameva Jayate.' Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks," the Congress leader alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US