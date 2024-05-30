PM spoke on divisive issues over 400 times, but never mentioned unemployment, price rise, says Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about “mandir-masjid” and other “divisive issues” 421 times but did not mention unemployment and inflation even once in his election speeches of the past 15 days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal on a day the campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha election ended, Mr. Kharge said the people of India will give a clear mandate for a new, inclusive and alternative government on June 4.

In these elections, Mr. Kharge addressed over 100 rallies, 20 press conferences and more than 50 interviews, while former party chief Rahul Gandhi addressed 107 rallies, roadshows, interactions such as Nyay Sammelans and Nyay Manch. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed over 140 public meetings and roadshows across the country, and spent over 10 days to focus on the campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli and Amethi seats.

India General Elections: Highlights on May 30

Mr. Kharge that people had now endorsed the Opposition’s contention that “it will be the end of democracy if the present government gets another term”.

“The PM and other important leaders of the BJP made countless efforts to mislead the people on religious and divisive issues. Despite this, the people chose issues and we asked for votes on issues,” Mr. Kharge said. “We are confident that people will give a mandate for an alternative government on June 4.”

‘Poll code violated’

The Congress chief said the Prime Minister’s attempt to link the his party’s manifesto to a particular community not only violated the model code of conduct but also lowered the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Prime Minister spoke on mandir-masjid, Muslim and other religions 421 times, talked of diving society and mentioned words like “Muslim, Pakistan” 224 times even though the Election Commission had said that there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes,” Mr. Kharge said. The PM referred to himself 758 times and the Congress 232 times, he said.

Criticising the Prime Minister over some of his controversial comments during his interviews, Mr. Kharge said Mr. Modi had started believing that he is an incarnation of God. He and slammed Mr. Modi for his comments that Mahatma Gandhi became globally known after Richard Attenborough’s film.

“After June 4, when gets free time, he should read Gandhiji’s autobiography,” the Congress chief said.

He attacked the government for the Income-Tax department penalising the Congress and other Opposition parties over the delay in filing tax returns and for withdrawing money from the party’s bank accounts. He also mentioned how Bills were passed in Parliament amid mass suspension of Opposition MPs. “All this confirmed our suspicion that this government is heading towards dictatorship and the first target will be the Constitution,” he said.

INDIA meeting on June 1

Asked about the meeting of the INDIA bloc at Mr. Kharge’s residence on Saturday, Mr. Venugopal said the meeting would discuss the alliance’s joint strategy for the counting day.

While Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed Mr. Kharge that she would be unable to reach Delhi before June 4, other Opposition leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and Farooq Abdullah (NC) are expected to join the meeting.