GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Narendra Modi to address public meeting on May 6 at Kasimkota

May 04, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:54 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting near Thallapalem NH-16 road in Kasimkota mandal here in Anakapalli district, as part of election campaign for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on May 6 (Monday).

Briefing the details, Anakapalli MP candidate from the alliance, C.M. Ramesh, said that TDP’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan will also attend the meeting, along with MP candidate M. Sribharat from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha and MLA candidates from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Lakhs of people, along with the supporters of the alliance, are expected to attend the meeting.

Mr. Ramesh said that arrival of PM Narendra Modi to Anakapalli district will definitely boost creation of amenities and attract investments. He also alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has diverted the panchayat funds being provided by the Centre in the last five years. He also alleged that development, amenities creation in villages, bringing in investments is one of his priority.

Huge security

Following the mismanagement of sound system, traffic woes and failed crowd management during the PM meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17, special measures are being taken by the police personnel. This time, the entire security control has been taken over by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which has already arrived in Visakhapatnam district, and is monitoring the progress of the event with the police, along with the BJP leaders.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.