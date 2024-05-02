May 02, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Calling JD(S) candidate of Hassan Prajwal Revanna a ‘mass rapist’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for campaigning for such a candidate.

Addressing an election rally in Shivamogga on May 2, Rahul Gandhi said, “Prajwal Revanna’s case is not just a sex scandal. It is a case of mass rape.”

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about his case when he campaigned for him for the Lok Sabha elections. “Mr. Modi should seek an apology from the nation for campaigning for him,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.