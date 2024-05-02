ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi should apologise for campaigning for Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is accused of sexual harassment, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

May 02, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress leader calls JD(S) MP representing Hassan a ‘mass rapist’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: File photo

Calling JD(S) candidate of Hassan Prajwal Revanna a ‘mass rapist’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for campaigning for such a candidate.

Addressing an election rally in Shivamogga on May 2, Rahul Gandhi said, “Prajwal Revanna’s case is not just a sex scandal. It is a case of mass rape.”

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about his case when he campaigned for him for the Lok Sabha elections. “Mr. Modi should seek an apology from the nation for campaigning for him,” he said.

