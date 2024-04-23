GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi’s ‘redistribution of wealth’ remark | Congress is exploring legal remedies, says Supriya Shrinate

My colleagues met the EC on Monday and we have pressed charges against him. As they are not acting upon our complaint, we are looking at legal remedies, says Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

April 23, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. File

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party is exploring legal remedies as the Election Commission of India is not acting on the complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “redistribution of wealth” remarks.

Ms. Shrinate said institutions like the ECI need to have complete faith of the people and they should work to restore that trust if it is shaken. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi made hate speeches in Rajasthan. My colleagues met the EC on Monday and we have pressed charges against him. As they are not acting upon our complaint, we are looking at legal remedies," she told PTI.

The Congress moved the EC seeking "appropriate action" against Mr. Modi for his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan on April 22, alleging that the comments were "divisive", "malicious" and targeted a particular religious community.

On Sunday, the prime minister had triggered a political row by claiming that the Congress manifesto promised “redistribution” of wealth after conducting a survey.

"We hope that it will be a free and fair election. But we see little evidence of that,” Shrinate said, asserting that the less said about the EC’s actions against the BJP, the better.

