PM Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark is an insult to Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge

Published - May 26, 2024 03:18 pm IST - Sasaram (Bihar)

"This election is basically people vs Modi… not Rahul vs Modi," the Congress chief said

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Sasaram, Bihar on May 26, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that the latter "insulted Bihar" by making this comment.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee Manoj Kumar from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Kharge said, "PM used mujra words for opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday…Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word…it means mujra happens here. This is an insult to Bihar and its electorates."

"PM Modi considers himself as 'Tismarkhan'…He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real Tismarkhan. He (PM) is a dictator…If he becomes PM for the third term, people will not be allowed to say anything at all", said the Congress president.

He said, "This election is basically people vs Modi… not Rahul vs Modi."

The Congress president said he respects Narendra Modi as he is Prime Minister, but Mr. Modi does not respect Congress leaders.

Mr. Kharge alleged that PM Modi hugs rich people and not poor people.

Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1.

