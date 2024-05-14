ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi’s assets total  ₹3 crore, mostly fixed deposits: election affidavit

Updated - May 14, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Varanasi

Under “immovable assets”, the affidavit says “Nil”; no criminal case is pending against Mr. Modi, nor has he been convicted of any crime; Jashodaben is mentioned as Mr. Modi’s spouse and on assets held by her, the document says “Not known”

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo displayed in his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers from Varanasi. Photo: suvidha.eci.gov.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets amounting to a little over  ₹3 crore, most of it in bank fixed deposits, according to his election affidavit.

As required, Mr. Modi submitted the affidavit while filing his nomination papers on May 14 as a candidate from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has held twice earlier.

According to the affidavit displayed on the Election Commission website, his movable assets are worth  ₹3,02,06,889. Most of this is in the form of fixed deposits with the State Bank of India that total over  ₹2.85 crore.

Other assets include four gold rings weighing 45g valued at  ₹2.67 lakh, cash in hand totalling  ₹52,920, National Savings Certificates worth  ₹9.12 lakh and income tax deduction of  ₹3.33 lakh for the past financial year.

Under “immovable assets”, the affidavit says "Nil". Typically, land and houses fall under this category. Jashodaben is mentioned as Mr. Modi’s spouse. On assets held by her, the document says "Not known".

No criminal case is pending against Mr. Modi, nor has he been convicted of any crime, according to the document. There are no liabilities due to the government.

The Prime Minister is described as a resident of Ahmedabad, and his profession as public life and political activity. He did his SSC in 1967, got a BA degree from Delhi University in 1978 and an MA from Gujarat University in 1983.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi had declared assets worth  ₹2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of  ₹1.27 crore and  ₹38,750 cash in hand.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he disclosed total assets of  ₹1.65 crore.

The PM has a website and is on Facebook, microblogging site X, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the affidavit.

