Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi to meditate at Tamil Nadu’s Vivekananda Rock Memorial to mark culmination of Lok Sabha campaign

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Vivekananda rock memorial and will be meditating through the day and night at the place

Updated - May 28, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 05:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A night view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meditating at the rock memorial between May 30 and June 1 to mark the culmination of Lok Sabha poll campaign. File

A night view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meditating at the rock memorial between May 30 and June 1 to mark the culmination of Lok Sabha poll campaign. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, to meditate between May 30 to June 1, to mark the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the rock memorial and will be meditating through the day and night at the place, which was also the place where Swami Vivekananda is said to have meditated and was visited by the vision of “Bharat Mata”.

There are other reasons behind Prime Minister Modi’s choice, said sources, including a message of unity and affection for Tamil Nadu, where this time he has invested much of his political capital. Kanyakumari is said to be the southernmost tip of the Indian mainland, where the three oceans — Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean meet, as well as having a place in Hindu mythology as the place where Goddess Parvati meditated on one foot for attaining Lord Shiva.

India General Elections LIVE updates

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kanyakumari is reminiscent of his visit to Kedarnath at the end of campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls (where too he meditating in a now famous hut), and of his visit to Pratapgarh, associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in at the end of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The silent period for the seventh and last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls begins on May 30 with polling scheduled for June 1 for 57 seats across seven States and one Union territory (Chandigarh).

