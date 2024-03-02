GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet on Sunday

The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi.

March 02, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3 in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but the get-together on Sunday assumes political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi.

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could the highlights of the government's performance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

