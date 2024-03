March 13, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin his election campaign in Telangana by addressing two public meetings and road show later this week. The road show is to be held at Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency on March 15 and this will be followed by a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on March 16 and another public meeting is to be held at Jagityal on March 18, according to party sources on Wednesday.