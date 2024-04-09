April 09, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Taking the election campaign for BJP’s candidates in Tamil Nadu a notch higher, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in his third public meeting in the Kongu region, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi will campaign for the BJP’s candidate for the Nilgiris constituency, Union Minister L. Murugan; for the Coimbatore candidate and BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai. for the Tiruppur candidate and State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam; for Pollachi candidate K. Vasantha Rajan and others.

Mr. Modi’s first public meeting in the Kongu region was in Palladam on February 27, which coincided with the culmination of Mr. Annamalai’s En Mann, En Makkal padayatra. His second public meeting was in Salem on March 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides these two public meetings, he also undertook a roadshow in Coimbatore on March 18, and paid homage to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts.

As per the schedule, Mr. Modi will reach Coimbatore International Airport on an IAF aircraft from Arakkonam at 1.10 p.m. on Wednesday. He will reach a helipad near Mettupalayam on an IAF chopper at 1.35 p.m. and then get to the venue by road at 1.45 p.m.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address a gathering between 1.45 p.m. and 2.35 p.m. After the meeting, he will leave Coimbatore airport for Nagpur at 3.15 p.m.

Security beefed up

Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed at the venue, around the helipad and along the road for security. The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have prohibited the operation of drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in their jurisdiction on Tuesday (April 9) and Wednesday (April 10).

Similarly, the Coimbatore City Police have prohibited the operation of drones and UAVs in and around the civil aerodrome, Hope College, Sitra, Chinniyampalayam, Neelambur, Neru Nagar, Kalapatti, Vilankurichi, Saravanampatti, SIHS Colony, Venkitapuram, Irugur, A.G. Pudur and Neelikonampalayam and Singanallur, along with other places where their operations has already been restricted. These places have been declared ‘red zones’ for 72 hours ending at 10 p.m. on April 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.