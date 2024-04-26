PM Modi slams TMC over school jobs scam, says Bengal's youth paying the price

April 26, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Malda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a High Court order, stating that the youths of West Bengal have suffered due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party, which is now "synonymous with scams".

Calcutta High Court verdict on SSC scam jolts Trinamool Congress in election season

Addressing an election rally in Malda, the PM highlighted that the youths, who had taken loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders, are burdened by this situation.

"The TMC indulges in scams for which the people of the state have to suffer. The party has been playing with the future of the youths of Bengal," he said.

"The teacher recruitment scam snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families," he said.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

"Under TMC rule, only one thing exists — scams totalling thousands of crores. The culprit is TMC, but the entire State is forced to pay for its deception," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress and the TMC for spreading canards about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr. Modi said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "is about granting citizenship and not snatching it." "There is a competition of appeasement going on between these two parties. The Congress wants to grab your property, and the TMC is not uttering even a single word against this. The State government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and the Congress is talking about distributing your wealth among those," he said.