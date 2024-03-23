ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, other senior BJP leaders meet to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

March 23, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The States for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders during BJP’s Central Election Committee Meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP's Central Election Committee met in New Delhi on March 23 to finalise the party's candidates in several States for the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda were joined by other CEC members as they went over the list of probables to take a final call.

The CEC has met twice earlier and has named candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats so far, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Telangana among others.

The BJP is yet to announces candidates for many seats in some of these States.

At least three of the declared candidates, including Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, have withdrawn from the fray after their names drew some controversy or other.

The names of the leading figures of the party, including Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already been announced for the polls and all of them are contesting from their current constituencies.

The seven-phase polls are set to be held between April 19 and June 1 to elect MPs for 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

