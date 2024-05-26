ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi 'openly announced' he would topple Himachal government: Rahul Gandhi

Updated - May 26, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Shimla

The former Congress chief also accused the Prime Minister of increasing unemployment by helping "people like Adani", finishing small and medium businesses, through demonetisation and implementation of the GST

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "openly announced" during his rallies that he would topple the Himachal Pradesh government through "corruption and use of money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was referring to Mr. Modi's Friday speech in Mandi during which he claimed that the state's Congress government would not last.

Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money

Mr. Gandhi also accused Mr. Modi of increasing unemployment by helping "people like Adani", finishing small and medium businesses, through demonetisation and implementation of the GST.

Seeking support for the Congress' Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Satpal Raizada in Una, a heartland in the state for army jawans, Gandhi said the country does not want two kinds of soldiers and scrapping the Agnipath scheme will be the Congress' first priority once it comes to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US