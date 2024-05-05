ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, holds roadshow

May 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Ayodhya (UP)

Voting in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

PTI

Preparations and security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, on May 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya before he began a roadshow in the holy town.

"This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony held on January 22," VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma told PTI.

The entrance gates to the temple were decorated with flowers, with 'Om' formed with yellow petals. Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on May 5.

Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are placed on a road ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya, on May 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The prime minister embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.

People from different walks of life lined the road as Modi's motorcade passed through.

