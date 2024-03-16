GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi in Telangana, says confident of NDA crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls

The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally

March 16, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Telangana rally on March 16 said that even before the announcement of poll schedule, people have given their decision on NDA crossing 400 seats.

“Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for third time,” he said.

Congress gave slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’, has there been any change in the lives of poor, the Prime Minister asked.

On Friday evening, the country’s biggest parliament constituency of Malkajgiri was awash with saffron flags and festoons and gained national limelight when PM Modi conducted the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ Road for almost an hour atop a flower-bedecked vehicle kicking off the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and others during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and others during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Modi would attend another rally at Jagtial in the State on March 18, Telangana BJP has said.

The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections.

The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally.

The Election Commission would announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Telangana

