GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah to campaign for BJP candidates in Tripura

PM Modi will address a public meeting at Vivekananda Stadium on April 17, which is the last day of campaigning for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency

April 10, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File.

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on April 17 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates. Prior to his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will also be visiting the State on April 15.

BJP State spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on April 10 informed that the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Vivekananda Stadium at 1 p.m. on April 17, which is the last day of campaigning for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. The Vivekananda Stadium, previously known as the Stable Ground, has been a common venue for Mr. Modi’s election rallies.

Also read | Young face of Tripura BJP hogs limelight in Lok Sabha campaign

Mr. Chakraborty expected a large turnout at the rally and on the road leading to the airport. He also mentioned that supporters of the BJP and coalition partners will make their own arrangements to attend the rally.

Mr. Chakraborty added that Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to campaign for the BJP’s candidates on April 15. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are among the 40-star campaigners approved by the BJP.

The party, however, has not yet received confirmation on the arrival of other star campaigners including J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonwal, and Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP is contesting in both the West Tripura and East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha constituencies against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance candidates.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik ‘unhappy’ after losing party ticket, skipping election campaign

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP candidate in east constituency, Kriti Debi Debbarman, for branding them as “a party of killers” during an election meeting at Fatikroy in Unakoti district.

CPI(M) State secretary and leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against Ms. Debbarman for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Related Topics

Tripura / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.