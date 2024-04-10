PM Modi, Home Minister Shah to campaign for BJP candidates in Tripura

April 10, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on April 17 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates. Prior to his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will also be visiting the State on April 15.

BJP State spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on April 10 informed that the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Vivekananda Stadium at 1 p.m. on April 17, which is the last day of campaigning for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. The Vivekananda Stadium, previously known as the Stable Ground, has been a common venue for Mr. Modi’s election rallies.

Mr. Chakraborty expected a large turnout at the rally and on the road leading to the airport. He also mentioned that supporters of the BJP and coalition partners will make their own arrangements to attend the rally.

Mr. Chakraborty added that Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to campaign for the BJP’s candidates on April 15. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are among the 40-star campaigners approved by the BJP.

The party, however, has not yet received confirmation on the arrival of other star campaigners including J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonwal, and Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP is contesting in both the West Tripura and East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha constituencies against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance candidates.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP candidate in east constituency, Kriti Debi Debbarman, for branding them as “a party of killers” during an election meeting at Fatikroy in Unakoti district.

CPI(M) State secretary and leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against Ms. Debbarman for violating the Model Code of Conduct.