PM Modi has no agenda except Hindu-Muslim politics: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no agenda other than Hindu-Muslim politics.

The remarks came a day after Mr. Modi told a news channel that he would not be fit for public life if he played the Hindu-Muslim card.

“For the past 10 years, he [Mr Modi] has been doing his politics only on the basis of religion. Doesn’t he make every election a Hindu-Muslim one? Yesterday he said he has never done so. He said if he does so, then he isn’t fit to keep this post [of the Prime Minister],” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a rally in Rae Bareli.

“What were you doing for the past 10 years? Either you were lying earlier or you are lying now. The whole country is watching. They are only spreading lies and that’s what they do,” Ms. Vadra added.

Her colleague Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to slam the Prime Minister. “The nation knows very well that the outgoing PM is a pathological liar. But even by his own pathetic standards, Mr. Modi’s latest claim that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics shows the new depths he reaches daily in lying,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post.

“Since April 19, 2024, it is a matter of public record that cannot be erased from our collective memory — even if Mr. Modi erases it from his own — that the outgoing PM has blatantly and brazenly used communal language, symbols, and allusions,” he added.

In a separate post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too targeted the BJP and called it a “factory of lies”.

He was responding to a post, put out by the Congress accusing the BJP of distorting his statements made at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress video claimed that Mr. Gandhi’s statement in Hindi that Mr. Modi won’t be Prime Minister after June 4 was distorted to make it sound that Mr. Modi would continue as the Prime Minister.

“No matter how much the BJP consoles itself through the ‘factory of lies’, it is not going to make any difference. I am saying it again — Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister after June 4,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X.

“A storm is blowing in every corner of the country in favour of INDIA,” he said, referring to the opposition bloc.

