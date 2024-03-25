GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi has made 'corrupt-mukt Congress': Jairam Ramesh after Naveen Jindal joins BJP

March 25, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party and said this had to happen "when you need a giant size washing machine".

"When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X soon after Mr. Jindal joined the BJP.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace!" he said in another post.

Mr. Jindal, who represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, announced his resignation on X just before he joined the BJP.

"I represented the Congress Party in the Parliament as an MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he said, tagging Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

