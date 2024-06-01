PM Modi confident of NDA’s victory, terms INDIA bloc ‘opportunistic’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the people of India had voted in record numbers to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, adding that the “opportunistic” INDIA bloc had failed to strike a chord with them.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Mr. Modi thanked all those who exercised their franchise. “I would also like to specially appreciate India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Yuva Shakti’. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the voters had seen the NDA government’s track record and the manner in which its work had brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised, and downtrodden. “At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Mr. Modi said it was “casteist, communal and corrupt”. “This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi complemented the NDA karyakartas (workers) who, across the length and breadth of India and often braving intense heat, meticulously explained the government’s development agenda to the people, and motivated them to come out and vote. “Our Karyakartas are our greatest strength,” he said.

The Prime Minister also complimented the Election Commission of India (EC) for ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process. “Their dedication and meticulous planning have been crucial in upholding the integrity of our democracy, allowing citizens across the nation to vote with confidence and security. Our electoral process is something every believer in democratic values takes inspiration from,” Mr. Modi said.

“Heartfelt gratitude to our outstanding security forces for their unwavering vigilance during the entire elections. Their efforts have ensured a safe and secure environment, enabling people to take part in the polling process with ease. Their service to the nation is deeply appreciated by each one of us,” he said.

