GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi, CM Patnaik’s ‘partnership’ aims at benefiting a select few, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Gandhi reiterates party’s commitment to implement different guarantees announced by Congress in the run up to election

April 28, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Kendrapara, Odisha.

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Kendrapara, Odisha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 29 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying they were in partnership aimed at benefiting a select few.

“The way PM Modi runs government, which seems to revolve around a core of 20-25 billionaires, Odisha CM’s governance style also appears to prioritize a select group. The lion’s share of benefits flow to a chosen few, leaving the remainder bewildered and overlooked,” Mr. Gandhi said, addressing a massive public meeting at Salipur in Cuttack district.

Naveen Patnaik’s home turf awaits a feisty ‘battle of turncoats’

“In Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] and Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] had a marriage, characterized by daily theatrics. However, the Congress exposed the BJP and BRS were two sides of same coin. If anyone held the mantle of opposition in Telangana, it was the Congress. We pledged five guarantees, ensuring direct cash transfers to the bank accounts of the underprivileged,” he said.

“BRS had benefited a small group. We assured that Congress was going to give the same amount of money to poor which BRS had given to rich in Telangana. When assembly election took place, the BRS disappeared and Congress came to power,” said Congress leader.

Drawing parallel to his Telangana narrative, Mr. Gandhi said, “similarly, BJP and BJD are in partnership in Odisha which benefited same 22 people. Adani was handed over State while Uncle ji [PM Modi] and Naveen babu presented Odisha people ‘Paan’ which means the State is run by Pandian [V. K. Pandian, close aide of Odisha CM]. These people had looted all money of people.”

Thirty-nine file nominations for 4 Odisha LS seats; 266 for 28 assembly segments

The Congress MP listed different alleged scams that hit Odisha. “About ₹9 lakh crore, which belong to people, were looted in mining scam, ₹20,000 crore was siphoned off in land grab and plantation drive scam involves ₹15,000 crore. There is long list of scams in Odisha. When Congress comes to power in Centre and State, we will start paying the money back to people,” he pointed out.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated different benefits and guarantees announced by Congress in the run up to the election. They include assistance of ₹1 lakh to a woman member of a family per annum, ₹1 lakh for year-long apprenticeship of unemployed youths, legal guarantee for minimum support price for agricultural products, ₹400 per day for labourers being engaged in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and doubling of salary of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Orissa / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.