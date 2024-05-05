PM Modi, Amit Shah behave as if they knew nothing about their ally JD(S): Priyanka Gandhi

May 05, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - HUBBALLI

Addressing an election rally in Davanagere on Saturday, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the involvement of an NDA ally in the sex scandal in Karnataka.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had canvassed for the same candidate, who had raped hundreds of women and after everything came to light they had allowed him to escape from the country. Despite knowing everything about the movement of every party leader in the country both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah were behaving as if they knew nothing.

“The Prime Minister in his speeches makes tall claims about empowering women, protecting women, but when it comes to speaking for the women who have exploited or subjected to injustice, he is always seen standing with the oppressor”, she said.

She said that the ruling party was misusing the central agencies like IT, ED and CBI against the opposition parties and already sent several of them including two chief ministers to prison. Even media was being controlled by the BJP government, she alleged adding that as BJP had no achievement to claim, it was raising emotional issues for elections.

She said that already the Supreme Court had declared the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional and it had come to light that BJP had received ₹7,000 crore through electoral bonds including donations from vaccine companies which manufactured vaccines for COVID-19. It has now been revealed that because of its side effects, many have lost their lives.

“When the Congress government speaks of implementing guarantee schemes for the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly starts saying that the economy would be doomed. I want to ask him if the economy would not be affected when his government waives off ₹16 lakh crores of his corporate friends”, she said.

She alleged that Mr. Modi was distributing the nation’s wealth to only a few of his capitalist friends and had the least concern for the poor people and farmers. While he spoke of ‘Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas’, his ‘vikas’ was limited to his friends. However, the Congress party believed in distributing the wealth of the nation back to the people.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that NDA government had already taken away jobs and was now initiating steps to take away the reservation of the people. Handing over of public sector undertakings to private players would automatically end the reservations’ she said.

Recalling her grandmother Indira Gandhi’s association with Karnataka, she said the people of Karnataka had always stood with her whenever she faced problems. During the last assembly election the people of Karnataka had taken a good decision of supporting the party and as a result they were leading a happy life.

