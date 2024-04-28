GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM fighting imaginary ghosts, should debate 'real' issues in Congress manifesto: Chidambaram

He further said that the Congress promises to end the duplicitous 'cess' Raj of the Modi government and shopkeepers and retail businesses will be given significant tax relief

April 28, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Union Minister and senior Congress Party leader P. Chidambaram.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress Party leader P. Chidambaram. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on April 29 said the PM has imagined a Congress manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers and he should debate the real issues included in the document.

Mr. Chidambaram's remarks come amid repeated attacks by the Prime Minister over Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' comments amid the row on the issue of 'wealth redistribution'.

Inheritance tax could nullify India's decade of progress, says Nirmala Sitharaman

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister continues to discover and read in the Congress' manifesto words and sentences that are not there! He has imagined a Congress' manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers," Mr. Chidambaram, who was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto, said.

The phrase 'inheritance tax' does not occur anywhere in the manifesto, the former Finance Minister said in his post on X.

"The Congress' promises on taxation are quite clear: Bring an era of transparency, equity, clarity and impartial tax administration of Direct Taxes; Maintain stable personal income tax rates for the term of 5 years; Lessen the burden of tax on MSMEs," Mr. Chidambaram said.

He further said that the Congress promises to end the duplicitous 'cess' Raj of the Modi government and shopkeepers and retail businesses will be given significant tax relief and GST 2.0 will be introduced.

"It is disappointing to see the Hon'ble PM fight imaginary ghosts. He should debate the 'real' issues included in the Congress' Manifesto," Mr. Chidambaram said.

INDIA bloc plans five Prime Ministers in five years, says PM Modi

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Chidambaram had said the "manufactured" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on distortion, falsehoods and abuse" as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace.

Mr. Chidambaram had asserted that the document is religion-neutral and promises justice for all sections of the people.

