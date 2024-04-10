GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea for postal votes to STC employees

April 10, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC State Transport Corporation Employees Union has sought the postal ballot facility for the Transport Corporation Employees, particularly the bus crew, to ensure that none of the STC Employees is prevented from exercising his/her democratic duty.

In a statement issued here on April 10, the State vice-president Durai Mathivanan pointed out that around 1.27 lakh persons were employed in the 311 depots/offices attached to the State Transport Corporations functioning in Tamil Nadu.

While normally the bus crew attached to the town bus services would be able to exercise their franchise without fail, those engaged in the operation of long-distance services find it impossible to make it as they would be operating the service in a place other than the place where they have their voting rights.

Such being the scenario, the Election Commission which aims to achieve 100% voting should come forward to extend the postal ballot system at least for the STC bus crew deployed for long-distance services on election day, he added.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, has announced that it would be operating 1,220 special buses from Chennai on April 17 and 18 given the Parliamentary Elections are slated on April 19 and 1,300 special services on April 20 and 21 in the return direction.

Apart from the special services from and to Chennai on the above-mentioned dates, the Corporation would be operating 1,970 special services on April 17 and 18 and 1,980 special buses on April 20 and 21 in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikudi routes, sources said.

