Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju to attend filing of nominations in Telangana

April 22, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the chief guest for the filing of nomination by BJP’s Chevella candidate Konda Vishveshwar Reddy. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest for the filing of nominations by party candidates R. Seetaram Naik (Mahbubabad) and K. Ramesh Reddy (Nalgonda) on Monday.

