ADVERTISEMENT

Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju to attend filing of nominations in Telangana

April 22, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the chief guest for the filing of nomination by BJP’s Chevella candidate Konda Vishveshwar Reddy. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest for the filing of nominations by party candidates R. Seetaram Naik (Mahbubabad) and K. Ramesh Reddy (Nalgonda) on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US