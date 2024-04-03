ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol, gas cylinder prices will be reduced, if INDIA bloc is voted to power, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 03, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Chennai

Promising pattas, a welfare hall in Nageshwara Rao park, the Minister said he would personally take up the issues of South Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin taking out a rally in support of party’s candidate for North Chennai constituency, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday promised to bring down the prices of petrol and gas cylinders, if people voted for the DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Campaigning for the South Chennai constituency DMK candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian in T. Nagar, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has increased the price of gas cylinder by ₹800 since 2014 and has now decreased it only by ₹100. If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, gas cylinders will be sold at ₹500.” He also promised to lower the prices of diesel and remove toll plazas on the highways.

The Minister slammed the previous AIADMK-led government for ‘giving away T.N.’s rights’. “By joining hands with the BJP in the previous government, the AIADMK has only betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

Promising pattas, a welfare hall in Nageshwara Rao park among other things, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “If we win by a margin of five lakh votes in South Chennai, the MLAs of the constituency, Thamizhachi akka and myself will work towards the welfare of South Chennai. I, personally, promise to take up the issues of South Chennai in the two days that I am here every week.”

Dubbing Mr. Modi as ‘Mr. 29 paise’, he described the discrepancies in the tax revenue-sharing system between the State and the Union governments. “We have received only 29 paise for every rupee that we have contributed,” he added.

To a question from the public on abolishing the NEET in the State, the Minister said, “Tamil Nadu has taken efforts to ensure that NEET is removed. We will only intensify our efforts to make sure that the State is rid of NEET which has taken the lives of our people.”

