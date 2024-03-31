People will teach DMK a fitting lesson, says Palaniswami

March 31, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Accusing the DMK government of having failed on all fronts, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that people of the State would teach the ruling party a fitting lesson by ensuring the defeat of all its candidates in the upcoming general election.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election meeting in Chidambaram to campaign for the AIADMK candidate M. Chandrakasan, he claimed that the DMK, which had been in power for the past three years, had done nothing for the development of the State.

Taking strong exception to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement in Salem that the 10-year rule of the AIADMK was a “dark rule” which did not cater to the needs of the people, Mr. Palaniswami said that it was only the DMK’s three year-rule, which was an anti-people administration. The AIADMK rule on the other hand was a golden era in the State.

Charging the DMK of nurturing ‘dynasty politics’, the former Chief Minister said even an ordinary AIADMK functionary could get elevated to the topmost post in the party through his or her loyal hard work while one family alone in the DMK could occupy the coveted posts of the party and the government.

Will Mr. Stalin make any party cadre in the DMK who he claims as his family, as the top leader, he questioned. At the same time, AIADMK has repeatedly proved that it is a party of commoners. “I rose to the level of the general secretary through hard work and this is the best example,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that there was no truth in the comments made by the DMK that AIADMK and BJP were in a secret relationship. This is absolutely untrue and highly objectionable.

“We respect the principles of coalition dharma. The AIADMK has snapped its alliance and whenever any anti-Tamil Nadu stand is taken by the BJP led Government at the Centre, we will be second to none in raising our voice,” he said.

Accusing the DMK president of indulging in double speak, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK which had been raising ‘Go Back’ Modi slogan by releasing black balloons was now extending a red carpet welcome to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami charged the State Government for supporting the acquisition of farmland by the NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), polluting the environment in Cuddalore district. During the 10-year rule of the AIADMK, the NLCIL administration was not allowed to acquire lands in any way. But the present regime was acting in support of the company by forcibly acquiring fertile lands, he said.

