Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

People waiting for BJP leader Ashish Shelar's retirement over MVA seat tally remark: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant

Hitting out at Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, who won the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat for a third term, claimed that "these people" were brimming with arrogance.

Published - June 06, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. File

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has taken a swipe at Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, saying people are waiting for his retirement from politics, after the latter declared to do so if the Opposition MVA won even 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Hitting out at Mr. Shelar, Mr. Sawant, who won the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat for a third term, on Wednesday also claimed that "these people" were brimming with arrogance.

Maharashtra election results 2024: After drubbing, a rocky road ahead for Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), on June 4 won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, won 17 seats, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Before the polls, Mr. Shelar said if the Mahayuti crosses 45 seats in Maharashtra, then Uddhav Thackeray should quit politics, and if the MVA wins 18, then he will quit politics.

Asked about Mr. Shelar's claim, Mr. Sawant told reporters in Delhi on June 6, "People are waiting for you to take retirement from politics." Out of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, the BJP contested three seats and lost two. The only face saver for the BJP was the victory of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai North seat.

