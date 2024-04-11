GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People lost many things, gained few in last 10 years, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 11, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth at Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth at Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“In the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, people had mostly lost many things rather than gaining anything,” Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

Campaigning for Congress candidate in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency Vijay Vasanth and C. Tharahai Cuthbert, the Congress nominee in the Vilavancode Assembly by-election at Thuckalay here, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that starting from NEET to fuel prices, people of the State had lost lives and all their earnings.

Recalling students who ended their lives over NEET, he said that in Tamil Nadu alone, about 20 students killed themsleves in fear of failing in the examination. These things not only created an aversion towards the BJP government but also instilled fear in the people, he added.

While the DMK government was trying to keep many sectors public, the Modi government had donated railways, airways, ports, among others, to the Adani Group, he alleged.

People should not forget the promises made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said. “Free bus rides for women, Magalir Urimai Thogai, the morning breakfast scheme and many others have turned largely from promises into reality. This is in contrast to the fake promises given by the BJP government,” he added.

Lauding the morning breakfast scheme, the Telangana government and Canada’s government announced a similar scheme in that State and country, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

“If the Congress candidate wins, many projects, including an IT park, fish storage unit, and a glass bridge to the Tiruvalluvar statue, would be carried out,” he added. He appealed to the voters to give Mr. Vasanth another chance by helping him win by a huge margin against his rival Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP.

