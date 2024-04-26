GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

People line up enthusiastically in front of polling stations to cast their vote in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency

The constituency witnesses about 77.4% (provisional) voter turnout by the end of polling hours almost matching 2019 turnout of 77.97%

April 26, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
People lined up at a polling station at Bolara School, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

People lined up at a polling station at Bolara School, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

People lined up at a polling station at Bolara School, in Mangaluru on Friday.

People lined up at a polling station at Bolara School, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Enthusiasm was visible among voters who lined up in front of polling stations in large numbers from early in the morning to elect their Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections went on peacefully barring a few minor incidents with the constituency tentatively registering a 77.44% turnout. The final figures would be made known later, said Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan.

A scuffle broke out near a polling booth in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency when a few people, said to be BJP workers, objected to the Congress candidate speaking to the media near the booth on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A scuffle broke out near a polling booth in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency when a few people, said to be BJP workers, objected to the Congress candidate speaking to the media near the booth on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

A scuffle broke out near a polling booth in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency when a few people, said to be BJP workers, objected to the Congress candidate speaking to the media near the booth on Friday.

A scuffle broke out near a polling booth in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency when a few people, said to be BJP workers, objected to the Congress candidate speaking to the media near the booth on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

An alleged BJP worker entered into an altercation with the police objecting for police allowing the Congress candidate Padmaraj R. Poojari speaking to the media at the entrance to Capitanio School in the city. The incident occurred after Mr. Poojary came out of the booth after exercising his franchise. The police however defused the situation after suitably warning the worker.

In another incident, one Ranjith Bangera of Aryapu entered polling station 147 not only with a mobile phone, but also recorded himself voting for the Congress candidate and circulated the same on a WhatsApp group in Puttur Assembly segment. This was in violation of the Election Commission prohibition on taking mobile or cordless phones inside polling stations and also violated the secret ballot rule.

Mr. Muhilan said an FIR for unduly influencing voters and violating official orders under the provisions of the IPC and the Representation of People’s Act was filed against the accused.

Brisk pace

Polling began at a brisk pace in the constituency with people lining up in front of their respective polling stations even before the process commenced at 7 am.

The tempo was visible till around 11 a.m. after which the temperatures soared high and many polling stations wore an almost deserted look till around 3 p.m. The pace gained momentum thereafter with the turnout almost matching the 2019 figures of 77.97%.

Prominent personalities

Padmaraj R., Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency after casting his vote at a polling booth at Capitanio High School, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Padmaraj R., Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency after casting his vote at a polling booth at Capitanio High School, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, at polling booth at Women's College, Car street, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, at polling booth at Women’s College, Car street, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress candidate Padmaraj R. Poojary and BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP) exercised their franchise at polling stations in Capitanio School and Car Street Government College, respectively, in the morning itself.

BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Capt. Brijesh Chowta (left) joins incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel after the latter voted at a polling station in Ladyhill in Mangaluru on Friday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Capt. Brijesh Chowta (left) joins incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel after the latter voted at a polling station in Ladyhill in Mangaluru on Friday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

Incumbent Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel voted at a booth near Ladyhill. Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader did his franchising at Boliyar village while Mangaluru City South and North MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty voted at booths near Gandhinagar and KPT respectively. Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha too exercised his franchise.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha after voting at a booth in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha after voting at a booth in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

Many voters aged above 85 and differently-abled persons who wanted to get the feel of the polling process too visited their respective polling stations to cast their vote during the day.

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday.

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday.

Senior citizens at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A senior citizen at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A senior citizen at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Voters at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Voters at a polling booth at St. Peter High School at Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

People lined up at a polling booth at Balmatta Women's college in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

People lined up at a polling booth at Balmatta Women’s college in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan after casting his vote at a polling booth at Balmatta Women's College in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan after casting his vote at a polling booth at Balmatta Women’s College in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Karnataka / Mangalore / voting / Lok Sabha / political parties / state politics / disabled / senior citizens

