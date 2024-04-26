GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Peaceful polling witnessed in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency with 76.06% voter turnout

With a good number of weddings slated for the day, many brides and grooms exercised their franchise before or after the ceremony

April 26, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Elderly couple Pascal D’Souza, 98, and Christine D’Souza, 93, casting their votes helped by their son and daughter-in-law at Hindu Higher Primary School, Udyavara, under Kaup Assembly segment of Udupi-CKM LS constituency on Friday. 

Elderly couple Pascal D’Souza, 98, and Christine D’Souza, 93, casting their votes helped by their son and daughter-in-law at Hindu Higher Primary School, Udyavara, under Kaup Assembly segment of Udupi-CKM LS constituency on Friday.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Voters awaiting their turn at a polling booth at Shubodini School at Alevoor in Udupi on Friday.

Voters awaiting their turn at a polling booth at Shubodini School at Alevoor in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Voters in queue at a polling booth at Shubodini School at Alevoor in Udupi on Friday.

Voters in queue at a polling booth at Shubodini School at Alevoor in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency went off peacefully without any incidents with the constituency recording about 76.06% (provisional) voter turnout as against 76.03% registered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The once-Maoist affected villages on the foothill of the Western Ghats, Someshwara and surrounding areas in Hebri taluk of Udupi district, witnessed nearly 50% of the turnout by afternoon itself. Voters preferred the early morning hours to exercise the franchise to beat the summer heat. The lines that waned by noon gained numbers in the evening with the constituency tentatively recording 76.06% turnout at 6 p.m.

Bride Hrithika exercised her franchise at a polling station in Gopadi near Kundapura under Udupi-CKM LS constituency on Friday.

Bride Hrithika exercised her franchise at a polling station in Gopadi near Kundapura under Udupi-CKM LS constituency on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

As the day was an auspicious one to solemnise marriages, many brides and grooms, who did not wish to evade their right and duty, visited their respective polling stations either before or after the ceremony and exercised their franchise across the constituency. Young voters too were upbeat to vote for the first time.

Prominent personalities

Kota Srinivas Poojari, BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency casting his vote at a polling booth at Kotatattu in Kundapura on Udupi on Friday.

Kota Srinivas Poojari, BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency casting his vote at a polling booth at Kotatattu in Kundapura on Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Congress candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency, casting his vote at a polling booth at Kotatattu in Kundapura on Udupi on Friday.

K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Congress candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency, casting his vote at a polling booth at Kotatattu in Kundapura on Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP) and the Congress candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde voted in their respective villages, Kotathattu and Korgi, respectively. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake were among those who exercised voting at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi. Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty voted at Kalathur village.

Sri Sugunendra Thirtha Sripada of Pariya Sri Puttige Mutt after voting at Paniyadi School in Udupi on Friday.

Sri Sugunendra Thirtha Sripada of Pariya Sri Puttige Mutt after voting at Paniyadi School in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR   

From right, Udupi Adamaru Mutt Senior Seer Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami, Udupi Palimaru Mutt Senior and Junior Seers Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami and Sri Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami after casting their votes in Udupi on Friday.

From right, Udupi Adamaru Mutt Senior Seer Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami, Udupi Palimaru Mutt Senior and Junior Seers Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami and Sri Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami after casting their votes in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR    

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trustee Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami cast his vote in Udupi on Friday.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trustee Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami cast his vote in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR    

Vedavardhana Tirtha Swami of Udupi Shiroor Mutt cast his vote for the first time on Friday at Udupi.

Vedavardhana Tirtha Swami of Udupi Shiroor Mutt cast his vote for the first time on Friday at Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR    

Many seers of the Udupi Ashta Mutts, including Paryaya Puttige Mutt Sri Sugunendra Tirtha, Adamaru Mutt Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha, Kaniyur Mutt Sri Vidyavallabha Tirtha, Palimaru Mutt Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha and Sri Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha, Shiroor Mutt Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha and others exercised their franchise in polling stations near the Car Street.

The Rambhapuri Mutt Seer Sri Prasannarenuka Veerasomeshwara Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Swami was the first to exercise his franchise at the polling station on the mutt premises near Balehonnur in Narasimharajapura taluk of Sringeri Assembly constituency. He urged every eligible person on the occasion to exercise the franchise. Legislative Council Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh and MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda voted at the University College in Chikkamagaluru town.

The four Assembly segments in Chikkamagaluru district registered an average 1.85% higher turnout compared to the 2019 figure of 73.17%.

