Peaceful borders spur brisk polling near LoC in Jammu; 71.91% polling recorded

April 27, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - JAMMU:

Peaceful and brisk polling was recorded in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, which has nine Assembly segments adjacent to the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), and clocked 71.91% polling on Friday.

The Jammu-Reasi seat comprises 18 Assembly segments and nine segments crossed 70% polling, with Akhnoor recording 74.03%, Bishnah 71.33%, Chhamb 71.06%, Gulabgarh 71.47%, Marh 73%, Nagrota 71.39%, Reasi 71.65%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 74.65%, and Vijaypur 75.67%.

In the past, Akhnoor and Vijaypur were badly hit by cross-border shelling in Jammu. However, the areas close to the LoC and the IB have witnessed peace after India and Pakistan renewed their ceasefire agreement in 2020. It encouraged locals to come out in huge numbers without any sense of fear.

“Akhnoor has witnessed peace in the past five years. I voted for those who would ensure our safety and security along the IB,” Rajni Khemu, a voter from Akhnoor, said.

The Border Out Post Octroi in R.S. Pura, which would see frequent exchange of fire between the Indian and Pakistan troops along the IB, was teeming with voters. An official said the polling station 61-Abdal “reported a significant turnout with over 50% of registered voters casting their ballots by 3 p.m”.

Citizenship rights

Hundreds of West Pakistan refugees, who were granted citizenship rights by the Centre after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, also came out to vote in the Jammu-Samba belt. “Finally, justice was meted out to our community. We were allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha polls and not the Assembly polls. Now, we can choose representatives at the national and local level too,” Krishna Singh, a voter, said.

The Schedule Caste (SC) segments of Akhnoor, Bishnah, Ramgarh, Marh, Suchetgarh witnessed brisk polling throughout the day, officials said. “We are facing unemployment among youths. We voted for the party that will not compromise with our reservation quota and include all deserving castes in the ST list. We voted for those who could deliver justice to the downtrodden,” Kishan Chand, a first-time voter from Bishnah, said.

The impressive polling figures in the Lok Sabha seat come despite threat to security after recent incidents of militant violence in the union territory. The authorities had banned the use of virtual private networks (VPN) and stepped up aerial surveillance of border areas and pressed in the service of drones.

“I have been voting since 1947. One should vote. I am voting for a government that will work for the welfare of people and take care of their needs,” 102-year-old Haji Karam Din, who cast his vote at a polling station in Reasi, said.

The Jammu-Reasi seat has 18 Assembly segments in it. Over 17.80 lakh voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates. Several special polling booths for women voters, especially in district headquarters, have been decked up in pink colour. The constituency has 8.59 lakh women voters.

A total of 2,416 polling stations have been set up across the constituency, including 18 green polling stations, 46 pink polling stations and 18 people with disabilities manned polling stations.

“Establishment of unique polling stations underscores our unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process. The EC believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right, and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal,” said Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole,

The seat is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP’s Jugal Kishore and INDIA bloc’s Raman Bhalla.