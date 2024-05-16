PDP’s Srinagar candidate Parra booked for holding road shows ‘without permission’ in Pulwama

The Jammu and Kashmir police have lodged a case against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigning in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said Mr. Parra was booked under Section 188 of the IPC 1860, which deals with disobedience that causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray.

Official sources said the Senior Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, has submitted that Mr. Parra carried out road shows on April 27, 2024 in the areas of Beighpora, Padgampora, Larkipora, Wankanpora, Goripora, Dangerpora, Jangalnad, Batapora, Dhawatoo, Khandaypora, Panzgam etc. According to the police, “no permission was granted” for these areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With regard to the vehicle bound rally to contesting candidate Shri Waheed Ur Rehman Para from PDP office near DC office to circular Road via Rajpora Chowk, Murran, Peaks Crossing. The contesting candidate violated the Model Code of Conduct despite requests from SHO Police Station Pulwama and duty Magistrate thereby jeopardized his security and other persons without any approval from the competent authority,” the FIR reads.

It pointed out that the reply with regard to the violations was sought from District President JKPDP within two days “but the delayed reply was submitted, perusal of which reveals that the reply to the notice is not satisfactory”.

“In view of the above, I am accordingly directed to request you to take action under intimation to this office as per the relevant provision of law includes Section 188 IPC,” the Nodal Officer for MCC, Pulwama, said, in the complaint.

The authorities have categorised the matter as of “serious in nature”. “Action taken report be submitted to this office on priority,” the official record reads.

Earlier, Mr. Parra was served notice for his speeches mentioning “referendum” and “choking atmosphere” in Kashmir after 2019. Mr. Parra also raked up a controversy when he mentioned the name of an officer of the rank of the Additional Director General of Police for “selectively getting his workers and supporters” arrested ahead of polling on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.