Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha election 2024: PDP’s Parra files nomination papers for Srinagar seat, says ‘will resist democratically’

Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who was jailed under the provisions of the UAPA in 2020, was accompanied by senior party leaders to file the nomination papers in Srinagar  

April 25, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and J&K Apni Party’s Muhammad Ashraf Mir on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, taking the number of candidates to 17.

Mr. Parra, who was arrested in 2020 and jailed for 19 months under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was accompanied by senior party leaders to file the nomination papers in Srinagar.   

“Our party will try its best to represent the sentiments of youth in the Parliament and will resist democratically. The PDP is the only party that raised peoples’ issues and reflected their pain after August 05, 2019 [when the Centre ended J&K’s special status]. When no political leader dared to speak up for their people. [PDP president] Mehbooba Mufti stood for them,” Mr. Parra said.

PDP candidate Waheed Parra’s rare trajectory into politics resonates with young Kashmiris

The PDP took out a rally and assembled at the famous Ghanta Ghar (clock tower). They raised anti-National Conference and pro-PDP slogans. 

“Those who are saying the PDP doesn’t exist anywhere should take note of the overwhelming public backing we are receiving. Democracy is the best form of revenge, not violence or weapons,” PDP leader Nayeem Akhtar, who accompanied Mr. Parra, said.

J&K Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir also filed his nomination papers. “This is the time for people to reject traditional parties and their leaders, who have been deceiving them for years and decades through deceptive political narratives and false promises. These parties kept people busy with emotional slogans like ‘Raishumari’, ‘Autonomy’, ‘Self-rule’, and so on,” Mr. Mir said.

He said these traditional parties established “a family rule”. “People need to vote out those who filled our graveyards, introduced pellets and slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on youth,” Mr. Mir added.

National Conference candidate Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, a three-time legislator, has not filed his nomination papers and is likely to file it on the last day on Thursday. Srinagar is going to vote on May 13.

