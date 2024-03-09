Party's prerogative, but Rahul should contest LS polls from seat challenging BJP: D Raja

March 09, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Communist Party of India’s D. Raja said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must seriously introspect about who they consider their primary target, the BJP or the Left

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja on March 9 said a leader of Rahul Gandhi's stature should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from a seat where he can directly challenge the ruling BJP, even as he said it is a political party's prerogative to decide who would it field from a seat. The remarks came a day after the Congress announced that Mr. Gandhi will contest the parliamentary polls, likely to be held in April-May, from Wayanad in Kerala, the seat he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. CPI's Annie Raja, wife of Mr. D. Raja, has been fielded as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Wayanad.

Asked about the Congress's decision to field Gandhi from Wayanad, Mr. Raja said, "Within the LDF, the CPI has got four seats to contest and Wayanad is one of those, so we have announced our candidate. Secondly, it is the prerogative of any political party to choose its candidate from a constituency. In this case, it is the prerogative of the Congress." However, he pointed out that Mr. Gandhi is not a state leader but a national leader and a former president of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi's stature is such that he should have fought (the polls) from any other seat, directly confronting the BJP," the CPI leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi organised the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was good and all of us welcomed it. He has been pointing out that the ideology of the BJP-RSS is responsible for disharmony, disunity among people and divisions in the society. Now, he is holding the nyay yatra.... Who is denying nyay (justice) to people? It is the ideology of the BJP-RSS combine.

“If that is so, while fighting (polls) from Wayanad, what message is he conveying to people?”, Mr. Raja asked, adding that Mr. Gandhi and the Congress must seriously introspect about who do they consider their primary target, the BJP or the Left.

Mr. Gandhi will contest the general election from Wayanad once again as the Congress announced its first list of 39 candidates on March 8.